Sunday, March 31, 2024
Lefthanders win Almonte's famous left–right curling challenge

Lefthanders win Almonte’s famous left–right curling challenge

2024 Lefts win the Simpson Seagram’s Trophy
David James, Helen McIntosh, Mike Ostapiuk, Art McKay, Dan Nadon, Paul Watters,
Rachel Stoddart, Jack Logan

The annual Left Right Challenge Match was held March 24 at the Almonte Curling Club.  This famous competition was started in 1965 at the old curling club on Brae Street, and for many later years was kept alive and prospered under the direction of J.C. Smithson.

This year, on sheet 2, the Lefts jumped out to an early 6-1 lead after 4 ends, but the Rights came storming back with 6 points, to tighten the gap on a 8-7  victory for the Lefts.

On sheet 3, the Lefts went up 5-2 after 4 ends.  In the second half of the match, the two squads each scored 3, resuting in a 8-5 victory for the Lefts.

The Lefts won the combined double match by a 16 – 12 score for their 20th victory over the years.

This unique annual competition pitting left-handed curlers versus right-handers is another highlight event on  Almonte’s curling calendar.

To celebrate the 60 years of competition since inception,  plans are underway to next year expand the annual challenge match to 4 teams on each side.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

