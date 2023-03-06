Light up the alameda?

The Alameda can be lit up with your help! The Town initiated this idea as part of the Bicentennial celebration if there is significant support in the community. We did so well with the trees I know we can do this.

The plan is to run lights the length of the alameda and add some receptacles for access to power for the community oven, festivals events etc.

It can’t look like this because the light shines up and we have a dark skies town.

It could look like this except our path isn’t curvy.



And we want to make sure to have nice pools of light in the path all the way along.

You can help. You can buy a light fixture for $200. Like last time, you’ll get a tax receipt for your donation to the Almonte Alameda lighting project. Cheques written to Lanark County can be left at Baker Bobs or etransfers to payments@lanarkcounty.ca. For further information… sbrathwaite@storm.ca

Thanks to everyone for what has been done so far. It’s beautiful.