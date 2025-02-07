Lillian Kean — obituary

Kean (Hilyer), Lillian Lucille

August 23, 1932 – January 29, 2025

Has Gone Home after 92 years Well Lived

It is with heavy hearts and much sadness, we announce peacefully in hospital, the passing of our mom.

Pre-deceased by dearest late husband Frank (Francis) Kean; also treasured mother, Ida May Hamilton, father Howard, son Kevin; and ten siblings (baby Cecil, Edith, Alice, John (Jack), Bill, Muriel, Mary, Erwin, Jean and Elaine). Survived by daughter Robin, son Blaine (Kim Van den Ham), grandsons Mark, Matthew (Kevin’s sons), Connor (Gabrielle) and Daniel (Rylie McManus) (Blaine’s sons), along with Daniel and Rylie’s son Wesley, proudly, Lucille’s first great-grandchild. As well as many nieces and nephews.

“I will not say goodbye, but “I’ll see you later”, and I will!”

