Saturday, November 16, 2024
Classified AdsLocal artists and artisans at The Gift Boutique

Local artists and artisans at The Gift Boutique

The Gift Boutique, 348 Honeyborne Street

Showcasing the artistic expressions of local artists and artisans, plus other Canadian designers.

Art • Pottery • Wood • Paper • Stone Sculptures • Wreaths • Glass • Prints • Jewelry …and more

Don’t let another gift-giving event pass you by without visiting The Gift Boutique.

HOURS

Thursday 10 to 5, Friday 10 to 6, Saturday 10 to 4 Monday to Wednesday by appointment Closed on Sunday

Should you not be able to shop during these hours kindly contact us via text or email for an appointment. We will be happy to accommodate you. Store will be closed on Nov 28, Dec 7 at 2pm Dec 25 & 26, Jan 1 & 2. Cash and E-Transfer accepted.

