Local player to be inducted into 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame

Allen Foubert from the Almonte Silver Blades 60++ Senior Hockey team will be inducted into the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame at an event in Ottawa on October 26. The event will highlight the achievement of 24 players still playing recreational hockey and one ‘Builder’, from Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Colorado Springs, USA.

Allen described his hockey history:

“I started playing at a later stage of my life in my sixties and still actively play 2 times a week at the Almonte arena along with 30 other players.

“When I moved from Ottawa to Mississippi Mills I searched for a senior league to play on, but a senior league was 40++ and even younger. This is when I reached out to the community to see if there was any player interested in playing in a 60++ League. This is 4 th year of operation and it keeps growing.

“The reason I am inducted is by recommendation from other leagues that I organized . The Grey Owls which I founded 20 years ago are still active and play summer hockey 3 times a week at the U of O. I was also president and coordinator of The Old Buzzards in Nepean for over 5 years. These were all leagues 60 ++.

“I turned 80 in March 2024, married to a lovely lady called Sharon for over 50 years, and two daughters and 2 grandkids.”