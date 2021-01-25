Jay Patel from the Almonte Subway wanted to do something to show his ongoing support of staff at Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor so he decided to do what he and his staff do best. Make them a sub! Patel gifted each employee a sub (coupon) as thanks for all they do. As Jay says, “Subway really appreciates and salutes the hard work and commitment of front line workers during this critical time”. Staff received the coupons attached to their paystubs last week. Nothing says ‘I appreciate you’ like a 6 inch cold cut on whole wheat…

On behalf of Jay and all the employees, thank you from the Almonte Subway.