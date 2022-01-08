Ladouceur, Lorna Elaine

(nee Box)

Peacefully at home on Clayton Rd., on January 5, 2022.

Loving wife of Raymond Ladouceur. Mother of Terri Ann and Eddie (Jocelyn). Dear Granny of Travis, Zoë and Raine Ladouceur. Survived by siblings Lillian Camelon (Keith), Joyce MacDonald (Ken) and Harold Box. Special niece of Ella (the late Jim) Desauliniers, R.A. (Irene) Cameron, Sandra (Bill) McLachlin. Special best friends Bonnie and Stephen Tosh. Forever thankful to Dr. Jennifer Laskey. Thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Champlain LHIN. Donations in memory of Lorna may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Private Arrangements Entrusted To

C. R. GAMBLE

FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613) 256-3313)

