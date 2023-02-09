LOUIS THÉRIAULT: DUALITY at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From February 10 to March 24, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present LOUIS THÉRIAULT: DUALITY, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Gatineau-based artist Louis Thériault. The show can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: Wednesdays to Sundays 11am-5pm.

Born in New Brunswick, Louis Thériault began his studies in visual communication at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in Halifax, but reoriented his training toward applied science, earning a Bachelor of Applied Science (Industrial Engineering) in 1983 at the Université de Moncton, New Brunswick. His paintings are inspired by the places where he has lived: the Maritime Provinces in his early years, and the Outaouais region in Western Quebec where he currently resides. With a Cartesian spirit, his compositions exploit perspective, geometry, and trigonometry. The works explore shapes, textures, and relationships between objects, adding to or subtracting from his observations in the physical world.

The artist’s inspiration for the new body of work in “duality” comes from current events, personal situations, historical facts or nostalgic moments where he has observed elements in complementarity or opposition. “As I completed the paintings, I realized that most illustrated elements opposed or complemented each other, such as arrival and departure, shadow and light, day and night, authority and delinquency, ” he states. “Other more serious subjects such as the precariousness of life and death, peace and war, are also profiled in this series of paintings.”

Louis Thériault’s works are also informed by his Acadian origins, and the cultural richness and linguistic duality of his early family life in New Brunswick. “My ultimate motivation for creating this exhibition was to pay tribute to my late brother who could have had a career as an artist-painter but for whom life decided otherwise,” he says. “The painting Galerie praises a painter who never exhibited a single painting but who inspired me a lot personally.”

Louis Thériault’s works have been exhibited in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec and are held in many private collections, as well as the City of Ottawa Art Collection. He currently works from his studio in Gatineau, Quebec.

Reception/Meet the Artist: Saturday February 18, 2pm-4pm. Artist Louis Thériault will be in attendance. Registration is not required. We look forward to seeing you!

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/louis-theriault/

