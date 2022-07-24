Sunday, July 24, 2022
Lynn Guthrie — obituary

Guthrie, Lynn Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22,...

Lynn Guthrie — obituary

Guthrie, Lynn

Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Lynn (nee McLean)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 76.

Beloved wife to Wayne for over 56 years.  Loving mother of Rick and Rob (Carla).  Proud “Grandma” to Cody (Nadine), Brandy, April and great-grandmother to Ashton and Parker.  Survived by her brother Fred (Judy).  Remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her furry feline friend Chloe.  Donations in memory of Lynn may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Ottawa Heart Institute.  A private Memorial Service will be held for immediate family and close friends in the Gamble Chapel.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

