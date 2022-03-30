Make ‘pysanka’ (Ukrainian easter eggs) April 9

Centre For Creative Living: Ukrainian Pysanka Workshop

Are you feeling heavy-hearted and powerless about the situation in Ukraine? Ukraine Diaspora Support Canada is a local grassroots, non-profit initiative located in Carleton Place to bring families and individuals fleeing the war in Ukraine to our area. It involves many local Churches, community organizations, and volunteers.

As part of this initiative, the Centre For Creative Living, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte, is offering two separate workshops, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, to make Pysanka. These Ukrainian eggs, usually made by women and girls using traditional folk designs, represent rebirth. To give Pysanka is to give a symbolic gift of life. During the workshop, an opportunity will be provided to share thoughts and feelings about the war over a cup of coffee or tea and refreshments.

Tickets for the workshops can be obtained by making a donation to support this effort. This money will be used first of all to help pay for the families’ airfares.

To register for a workshop please click on one of the links below to indicate your preferred time. Also please note that we still require participants to wear masks except, of course, at coffee time.

Where: St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde St. Almonte

When: Saturday April 9th

Times: 9:00 A.M to Noon 1:00 P.M to 4 P.M

Join us as we learn how to make Ukrainian Pysanka as an expression of our thoughts and prayers for this ravaged country and for its people to find new life. Registration is limited to 24 people per workshop. A tax receipt will be issued for any donation $25 or more.

Register for 9 a.m. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ukrainian-pysanka-workshop-tickets-308004408477

Register for 1 p.m. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ukrainian-pysanka-workshop-afternoon-tickets-308011630077