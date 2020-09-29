(LANARK HIGHLANDS TOWNSHIP, ON) – On September 28, 2020, just after 3:00 PM, officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP were dispatched to a serious, single-vehicle collision on Galbraith Road, north of Wolf Grove Road, in Lanark Highlands Township.

The driver, Nicholas Wark-Moulton, age 24, of Lanark Highlands Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 22-year-old passenger, also from Lanark Highlands Township, was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Lanark Officers were assisted by Lanark County Paramedics, Lanark Highlands Fire Department and members of the OPP Collision Reconstruction Unit. Galbraith Road remained closed until 7:00 p.m. while the investigation was conducted.