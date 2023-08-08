Margaret Sadler — obituary

Margaret Alma Sadler (née Fleming)

May 2, 1938 – August 5, 2023

Margaret died peacefully in her new home at Almonte Country Haven, surrounded by her children, on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the age of 85. She is reunited with her darling husband Russell with whom she shared many a laugh and a card game, and with her twin brother Clayton with whom she spent almost a literal lifetime. Born in Montague Township, Margaret was the daughter of the late John and Alma Fleming (née Morrow) and was the youngest in a family of 9 children with two sets of twins. Margaret leaves behind her devoted children, sons Donnie (Lorraine) and Doug (Tanya), and daughter Karen (Ryan); her much loved grandchildren Zachary, Ethan, and Clayton who brought her immeasurable joy; and her ‘daughter by choice’ Becky (Neal) and their son Jack. She will be dearly missed by her siblings-in-law Ruth Fleming (late Leonard), Dorothy Fleming (late Donald), Marion Snedden (late Sandy), Helen Levi (Arthur), and Andy Sadler, as well as her beloved cousins and nieces/nephews in the extended Fleming and Sadler families. She was predeceased by her siblings Arnold (Vivian), Walter (Helen), Leonard, Donald, Muriel Patterson, Earl (Marion), Verla Bernicky (Don) and Clayton (Linda). She will also be fondly remembered by her endless list of friends, neighbours and card players from over the years. Margaret loved and valued family and friends above all else.

Special thanks to Almonte Country Haven for their compassionate care of Mom in her final days and our entire family. Thanks also to the staff and community at Orchardview by the Mississippi which was home to Mom for the last few years, first in her townhome there and then in the building where she loved to crack a joke (or the whip from time to time), and play euchre, cribbage, Bingo and Trivia (to name a few of the activities she enjoyed there), and to all the staff at Bayshore Home Health for the support and care provided to Mom these past few years. Finally, thanks to the Almonte General Hospital and the many doctors and nurses there who cared for Mom at times over the years, with special thanks to her family doctor, Dr. Julie Stewardson, who Mom loved dearly and always said was a special lady.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation, St. Paul’s Anglican Church Almonte, Almonte General Hospital, or charity of your choice.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Chapel Service on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11am. Interment in St. Mark’s Anglican Cemetery (Pakenham) with reception to follow at the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com