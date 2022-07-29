Marjorie Sabourin — obituary

Sabourin, Marjorie Elizabeth

Peacefully at Stoneridge Manor on July 27, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family

Marjorie (nee Napier)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at age 86

Beloved wife of the late Henri Sabourin. Much loved mother of Anne (Bruce) McCartney, Yvette Sabourin, Yvonne (Greg) Stewart, Paulette (Lawrence) Wark, Paul Sabourin and daughter-in-law Juliana Sabourin. Cherished grandma of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Elaine Madore and sister-in-law of Ben & Annette Brunet and Pierre & Colette Deschenes. Predeceased by parents James and Christena Napier, sisters Ramona (late Alvin) Logan and Thelma (late Ken) Gourley, brother Tom, sister’s-in-law, Nöella (late Alvin) Logan , Lise Bergeron and brother’s-in-law; Gérard and Albert Sabourin and daughter-in-law of the late Léopold and Marie-Louise Sabourin. Aunt Marj will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Drake, Dr Fullerton, nurses and staff at Stoneridge Manor, Carleton Place for their excellent care and support. Donations in memory of Marj may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation..

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, also a Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary Service will be at 5:45pm. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11am. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery. Reception Almonte Legion.

