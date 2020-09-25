MATHERS, Marven

(December 28, 1937 – September 23, 2020)

We are very sad to announce the death of Marven “Buster” Mathers of Almonte, who left us far too soon. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan. Beloved father to Wendy (Keith) and Heather (Phil) and cherished grandfather of Serena, Logan, Sarah and Olivia. Dad loved family, friends, fishing and travel. He had a big heart that he shared openly and was loved by many. He was a proud member of the Bell Canada Pioneers and the Sons of Scotland. Due to current COVID restrictions visitation will be private and the funeral will be limited to invited guests however extended family and friends may join us on their electronic devices on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at 11 o’clock. The webcast will be also available online afterward. Details at pilonfamily.ca. Those wishing to honour Marv may consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation or Plan International Canada.

