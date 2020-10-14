Hurry, Mary Hazell

Mary passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital, Friday October 2nd 2020 at the age of 85. She was born June 17th 1935 in Colchester, England and predeceased by her parents Ethel and Frank Hazell, and her sister Jill and brother-in-law Ray Roxby, all of Colchester.

Mary immigrated to Canada and Toronto June 11th 1962, and worked at Consumers Distributing as their chief financial officer. She enjoyed many sports, and was a wonderful tennis player and golfer. Her passion, however, was for gardening, and her art; she was a talented artist, working in both oils and water colours. Mary loved music, flowers, family parties and dancing.

She will be missed by her nephews Tim Roxby (Caroline) of the United States and David Roxby (Helen) of Colchester and their children, and her niece Bridget Catling, also of Colchester, and in Canada by several first, second and third cousins and numerous friends. She was ‘Auntie Mary’ to the children of Katrina and Ron Ayling of Almonte, to the Symons children of Toronto, and to the Arnott children of Brockville.

The family thank Dr. Milko and nurses of the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care for Mary over the past several weeks. And many thanks to all her friends at Linn Bower, Clayton.

In accordance with her wishes, she did not wish a memorial service but elected for cremation and for her ashes to be scattered in the North Sea. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hub, Almonte, to the Almonte General Hospital or to the World Wildlife Fund.