Mary Lou Souter announces Council candidacy

Hello, my name is Mary Lou Souter, and I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Mississippi Mills Councillor, Almonte Ward in the upcoming municipal election.

Although I wasn’t born in Almonte, I moved here 50 years ago to begin my first “career” position – teaching English at Almonte District High School. I came for a job and stayed for a lifetime; met my husband, raised a family and became involved in my community.

Almonte is my home; I care very deeply about this town and the entire Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Over the past decades, I’ve served on many boards and executive committees, including: the Hub, the AGH/FVM Foundation Board, Almonte and Mississippi Mills Public Library Boards, Almonte Parks and Recreation Board, MM Environmental Advisory Committee and the MM Finance and Policy Advisory Committee.

I have long believed that quality of life involves more than infrastructure. For this reason I have been involved as a core volunteer in planning and running many local festivals; the Almonte Centennial Celebrations, the Almonte Ice Cream Festival, North Lanark Highland Games and Puppets Up! As one of the visitors to Puppets Up! said last weekend, “In this day and age, we all need some joy in our lives.”

Through my community experience I’ve developed skills necessary to be a good Councillor. I’m familiar with municipal budgetary processes and with the elements of standard rules of procedure. I understand the difference between governance and administration in both the municipal and non-profit sectors. I’ve successfully written and/or edited capital grants for the municipality, the Hub and Legion Branch 240.

I have the ability to read and digest large quantities of written material, the curiosity to ask about things I don’t understand, the willingness to hear different points of view, and the objectivity to make decisions based on facts.

I understand that being on Council will be a challenge. When making decisions that involve thousands of people, it’s not possible to please everyone all of the time. However, I’m committed to making choices in the best interests of the community as a whole.

I’m willing to research; I’m willing to listen; I’m willing to make difficult decisions in the challenging years ahead.

Mary Lou Souter

MaryLouSouter4MMCouncil@gmail.com