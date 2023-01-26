Thursday, January 26, 2023
Mary Margaret Poole — obituary

Poole, Mary Margaret 

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret (nee Turner) Poole on January 24, 2023 at the age of 90 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Henry “Harry” Poole.  Loving and supportive mother of Brenda Lee (Dale) Johnston.  She was a proud and loving Nanny to Leanne and Thomas.  Dear sister of Ruth (John) Steele.  Sister-in-law of Jack (Mary) Poole.  Predeceased by her parents, James B (Margaret) Turner, sister Evelyn (Bruce) Sadler, brother Russell (Mary) Turner, brother-in-law Eddie and nephew Sterling.

Family and friends may pay respects at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario

on Sunday January 29, 2023 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral service to be held at the

Almonte United Church

106 Elgin Street, Almonte, Ontario,

at 11:00 am on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Reception to follow in the United Church Hall.

Cremation to follow funeral service with a burial at the Auld Kirk Cemetery in the spring.  In memory of Mary, memorial donations to Orchard View Retirement Home (Almonte), Recreational Department, would be appreciated.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

