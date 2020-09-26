Maria “Mary” Nanne

18 December 1924 – 23 September 2020

(Devoted Wife; Cherished mother, Oma and Super Oma)

With great sadness the Nanne family of Pakenham announce that their Matriarch passed away peacefully at Carleton Lodge in Manotick with her daughter Rina by her side on Wednesday morning. She was in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Arie (November 13, 2002). Dearly loved mother of Rina Nanne (Jos Cleary), her children: Julianna Van Adrichem, Nicholas Van Adrichem (Jennifer), Monica Van Adrichem (Derek Spekkens) and Sylvia Van Adrichem; Alida Allen (Dave); her children: Calida Seifert (mother of Veronika Vickers); Jasmine Phillips (Lance) (parents of Elias and Adele); John Nanne (Beth), their children Michael Nanne (Stephanie) (parents of Jane and Adelyn); David Nanne (Merry) (parents of Eleanor, Naomi and Simeon); Laura Donkers (Doug) (parents of Jack and Kate); Carolyn Zelayeta (Luis); Alan Nanne (Dana), (parents of Claire); late Peter Nanne (Diana) and their children: Rebecca Kelly (Pat) (parents of Megan, Blake and Leah); Christine Fotherby (Jeff) (parents of Olivia and Hollie); Robert Nanne (Emily) (parents of Pierce and Toby); Elisabeth Munro and her children: Sarah, Emily and Megan. Mary was the last surviving child of the late Pieter and Catharina Van Langen. Predeceased by 4 sisters: Bets Beuman (late Nick), Annie Ursem (late Eef), Truus Goudsblom (late Jack), and Lida Terra (late Theo). Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family members from Canada, The Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States; and will be missed by her many friends. Mary was not only a farmer’s wife but a farmer extraordinaire! She tended to the household chores but was also deeply involved in the success of the Nanne family farms. She understood cattle and knew the pedigree of every cow in their herd. Her knowledge, wisdom and talents will be remembered by many. Many thanks for the loving caregivers including Wendy Jonkman, who came to her home; and for all the hospital staff at the Civic and Almonte Hospitals; and for the professional care given at Carleton Lodge, Manotick.

Mary’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will be held. Extended family and friends are invited to join us on their electronic devices for a Webcast Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in the Pilon Family Chapel on Wednesday morning, September 30th at 11 o’clock. Private interment will follow at the St. Peter Celestine Parish Cemetery, Indian Hill Road, Pakenham. In memory, please consider a donation to World Vision. A link to the Live Webcast will be available to the left of this page below the “DONATIONS” tab just prior to service time on Wednesday.