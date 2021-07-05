TURNER

Mary Jane

Peacefully in hospital at Almonte on Sunday Morning, July 4, 2021.

Mary Turner (nee Poole)

of Almonte, age 90 years.

Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Russell Turner. Cherished and respected mother of Lana McDonald (Keith) of Lunenburg. Much loved Nanny of Olivia and Devon. Always very proud to call her “Sister”, Harry (Mary), Jack (Mary) and the late Eddie & his son Sterling. Sister-in-law and close friend of Ruth Steele (John)

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313

Friends are invited to support Mary’s family during these challenging times. Following the COVID restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Health, a limited number of friends are permitted at the funeral home & cemetery at any given time. If you are planning on attending Mary’s Funeral Service, you are encouraged to reserve your place by calling (613)-256-3313. Visiting is on Wednesday, July 7 from 2 to 4 PM and on Thursday, July 8 from 1 PM until time of Service in our Chapel at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Auld Kirk Cemetery.

For those who may want to honour Mary with a memorial donation please consider the Parkinson Society.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com