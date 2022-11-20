Maureen Gillan — obituary

GILLAN, Maureen

(nee Biggs)

Peacefully on Friday morning, November 18th with family by her side in her 89th year. Maureen was the youngest daughter of the late James and Agnes (nee Knight) Biggs. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Gillan. Dearly loved mother of Mason and his wife, Joan (nee Rintoul). Predeceased by two sons: Jim and Shane as well as siblings: Marjorie Clement (late George), Everett Biggs (late Rene), Evelyn Matthews (late Norman) and Reginald Biggs (late Amy). Proud “Grandma” of Jennifer Gardner (Matt), Ritchie Gillan (Margaret), Shannon Gillan and Mitchell Gillan (Erin) and great-grandmother of 8. Fondly remembered sister-in-law of Helen Gillan (late Ted) and Frank & Arlene Gillan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maureen was born in 1934 and raised on a dairy farm in Pembroke. Upon completing high school, she attended Kemptville College taking courses in Food and Fashion. She then went on to Teacher’s College in Ottawa. It was at Kemptville College that Maureen met Art and they were married in 1959. They resided for over 50 years in the stone house that she so loved on the 2nd Line of Fitzroy known as Dominion Springs Drive. Along with her family and the farm, Maureen had many passions including teaching, quilting, painting, sewing, curling, traveling, baking and hosting Bed and Breakfast guests for 25 years with her husband Art. Maureen was a long-standing member of St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Almonte Hospital and the staff at Orchard View in Almonte for their amazing care and compassion.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior on Wednesday, November 23rd from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted in St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock. Lunch and a time of fellowship to follow. Private family interment Pakenham Union Cemetery.

In Maureen’s memory, please consider a donation to St. Andrew’s United Church, Pakenham or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca