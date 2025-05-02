Medals for local bowlers

A member of our local Silver Blades 60++ Senior Hockey team has made Almonte proud by winning gold recently. The event was held by the Ontario Open/Senior Open Bowling Championships in Brantford, Woodstock and Stratford.

There are 12 regions represented from Windsor to Ottawa. After the round robin, the Ottawa Valley team finished in 1st place and won the stepladder finals to claim the gold medal

The top 5 men and top 5 ladies then competed in the stepladder event to crown Ontario champions.

None of the ladies from our region made it to the stepladder finals, but the Senior team had 3 qualifiers among the top 5. When play was completed, all 3 men from the Ottawa Valley won: