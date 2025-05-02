Saturday, May 3, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

55+ trip to Tulip Festival, May 10

Are you interested in attending the Ottawa...

Transform your yard with professional gardening services! 

Are you dreaming of a lush, vibrant...

Medals for local bowlers

A member of our local Silver Blades...
LivingMedals for local bowlers

Medals for local bowlers

A member of our local Silver Blades 60++ Senior Hockey team has made Almonte proud by winning gold recently.  The event was held by the Ontario Open/Senior Open Bowling Championships in Brantford, Woodstock and Stratford.

There are 12 regions represented from Windsor to Ottawa.  After the round robin, the Ottawa Valley team finished in 1st place and won the stepladder finals to claim the gold medal

The top 5 men and top 5 ladies then competed in the stepladder event to crown Ontario champions.

None of the ladies from our region made it to the stepladder finals, but the Senior team had 3 qualifiers among the top 5.  When play was completed, all 3 men from the Ottawa Valley won:

  • Gold – Dave St Amand (Almonte)
  • Stephane Lapensee – Silver
  • Bernie Menard – Bronze

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone