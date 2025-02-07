Messsage from Mayor Lowry on tariffs

Office of the Mayor

February 5, 2025

There has been a lot of uncertainty these days. We heard that heavy American tariffs would be in place, due to come into effect yesterday – the start of what was sure to be an aggressive trade war between Canada and the US. Now, there is a 30-day pause.

What will come at the end (or during) this 30-day pause is yet to be seen. I hope that the strength of our longstanding friendship with the US will rule the day and mutually benefiting compromise will be found.

As Mayor of Mississippi Mills, I stand with municipalities across the province who are ready to play our part protecting the social and economic prosperity in Ontario and across Canada.

Last December, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), who represents all 444 municipalities in this province, wrote to the Prime Minister and to the Premier pledging the support of AMO and its members to assist Canada and Ontario in the face of challenge and uncertainty.

We continue to stand with our provincial and federal colleagues through the uncertainty of the coming days, weeks and months.

What can we do, as individual,s through these uneasy times? It is always a powerful act to choose to buy local and to buy Canadian. Reading labels and understanding the spiderweb of ownership, manufacturing and material inputs can make “buying Canadian” tricky.

Here is a website that I have found helpful: https://madeinca.ca

“Product of Canada” means 98% of the contents are Canadian.

“Made in Canada” means 51% of the contents are Canadian.

Not everyone has the option of making these choices; maybe the family’s budget can’t stretch or there are different reasons behind decisions. So, let’s hold judgement, remembering that those in the margins are the ones who will first feel the impacts of potential tariffs and impacts of any economic downturns.

Like we have done so many times over the last number of years, let’s remember our friends and neighbours who may need support. Let’s keep in mind those who are on the edge and may fall if circumstances change too quickly or too much.

At times like these, one of the best things we can do is care for each other. Ways you can support those who need a helping hand:

Donate to the Lanark County Food Bank and A Meal for All

Share information about Lanark Transportation

Help keep the Community Pantry stocked at the Almonte Library

“No nation in the world has had greater fortune than mine in sharing a continent with the people and the nation of Canada.”

– President Johnson, Remarks at welcoming ceremony at Vancouver International Airport, September 16, 1964

Sincerely,

Mayor Christa Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills