Michael Holland — obituary

Holland, Michael Walter

Passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at the Almonte General Hospital, at the age of 86. He was born to parents Eilleen and Walter Holland December 13, 1936 in Ottawa, Ontario. Michael graduated from Hebron Academy, Colby College and McGill University. He had a successful career in sales, management and ownership of many Pharmaceutical companies. He was married to Lilli (predeceased) in 1961 the love of his life, for almost 60 years. Survived by daughters Phoebe Holland (Morgan Pickering, (predeceased) and Tanya Holland Teskey (Gord Teskey). Proud Opa of Darby Munro, Erika and Emma Teskey. Michaels’s love for skiing that he shared with his family, took him all over the world. In his later years, Lilli and Michael enjoyed their winters in Florida with family and friends. Special thank you to Kellie and Mike Gallipeau.

Memorial Service will be held for both, Lilli and Michael in Weld, Maine Summer of 2023.

