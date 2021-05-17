Macpherson, Michael Bruce

Passed away peacefully in the Almonte General Hospital on May 13, 2021. Best friend to his wife Jean (Macgregor). Loving father of sons Andrew (Beth) and Matthew. Proud “Gramps” to Emily, Macgregor, and Sterling. Son of the late Bruce and Pauline Macpherson. Loved Brother of Sandy (John), Liz (Lars), and Arnold (Karin). Dear Uncle to Dan, Eric, Robert, Henry, and Louisa. A special thank-you to family, friends, Dr. Milko and the palliative staff of the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to Almonte in Concert, the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust, the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, or the Canadian Neuroendocrine Tumour Society of Ottawa. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.

“A life well lived. A dear friend, an active builder of our community, and a man who found joy on so many levels.

He will be missed by us all.”

