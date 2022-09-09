Friday, September 9, 2022
Urban sketchers take over Almonte!

The Kanata Art Club offered a 4-day...

Middleville Fair, September 17

All around fair for all the family...

The Terry Fox Run is back and will be an in-person event! September 18

The event starts and finishes in front...
Middleville Fair, September 17

All around fair for all the family and a chance to connect with your friends and neighbours and meet new ones.

Admission is $5 over 12 years old

All day events

  • bouncy castle, axe throwing, horse racing &
  • maple the cow (milking)
  • birds of prey, farmers & artisans market, fireman’s display, childrens farm machinery sandbox
  • heritage – vintage machinery, demos – drag saw, corn cutting/thrashing, chain saw carving, buttermaking, ropemaking, blacksmith demo

8:30 – 4:00         booth operating

11:00 – noon    pet show (around the fire hall)

11:00 – 3:00       renowned “Derringers Band” (stage)

11:00 – 1:00       lunch (dining hall) pulled pork, bean salad & dessert

$15 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years

noon – 4:00      exhibit hall and craft hall open for viewing entries

1:00- 2:30           chainsaw competition – heritage division

2:30 – 3:00         woodpiling contest- heritage division

2:30 – 3:30         magician – John Pert – near fire hall

3:30 – 7-00         entertaining “Harry Adrien & Friends” band (stage)

4:30 – 6:30         turkey dinner & all the dressings and home made desserts (dining hall) adults $25 & $15 for children 6-12 years

for information call Marg Macneill at 613-259-2719

 

