Middleville Fair, September 17

All around fair for all the family and a chance to connect with your friends and neighbours and meet new ones.
Admission is $5 over 12 years old
All day events
- bouncy castle, axe throwing, horse racing &
- maple the cow (milking)
- birds of prey, farmers & artisans market, fireman’s display, childrens farm machinery sandbox
- heritage – vintage machinery, demos – drag saw, corn cutting/thrashing, chain saw carving, buttermaking, ropemaking, blacksmith demo
8:30 – 4:00 booth operating
11:00 – noon pet show (around the fire hall)
11:00 – 3:00 renowned “Derringers Band” (stage)
11:00 – 1:00 lunch (dining hall) pulled pork, bean salad & dessert
$15 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years
noon – 4:00 exhibit hall and craft hall open for viewing entries
1:00- 2:30 chainsaw competition – heritage division
2:30 – 3:00 woodpiling contest- heritage division
2:30 – 3:30 magician – John Pert – near fire hall
3:30 – 7-00 entertaining “Harry Adrien & Friends” band (stage)
4:30 – 6:30 turkey dinner & all the dressings and home made desserts (dining hall) adults $25 & $15 for children 6-12 years
for information call Marg Macneill at 613-259-2719