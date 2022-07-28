Mike Apostoliuk — obituary

Apostoliuk, Michael ‘Mike’

Died peacefully at home near Almonte, Ontario on July 27, 2022, at the age of 47 after palliative treatment for aggressive cancer.

Husband to Holly Apostoliuk (née Harris) father to Lillian ‘Lilly’ Apostoliuk, son to Janet Apostoliuk and Gordon Apostoliuk (Kathryn), and predeceased by brother Mark, Mike is deeply missed.

Born in British Columbia and a graduate of the Royal Military College of Canada, Mike served in the Canadian Armed Forces with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry as an Infantry Officer.

Cooking and food was his passion, and anyone who has eaten a meal prepared for them by Mike has tasted love.

For several years he was the lone Dad amongst Mums at playgroups and nursery school activities, and took to organizing some of the local Mom-to-Mom sales.

Donations in memory of Mike would be welcomed to the World Central Kitchen (wck.org) that provides food relief in disaster zones around the world, or to the Lanark County Food Bank, ‘The Hunger Stop’ (lanarkcountyfoodbank.ca).

A celebration of Mike is planned for August 20th outside at the Apostoliuk residence, weather permitting. A private scattering of ashes where he taught his Lilly to fish, will follow.Mike and Holly deeply appreciate the care and compassion provided by all those involved in his palliative care, and those many kind, generous souls who supported their family in the final weeks.

Condolences and tributes can be made through www.crgamble.com