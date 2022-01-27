MMYC offers a wide variety of community events, activities, and programs to support our local youth’s diverse interests, goals, and talents. Right now, many youth have reduced access to community resources and recreational activities. Our online programs fill the gap in programs and activities for youth ages 10-18 to keep them connected and support their healthy development.

MMYC staff; Sarah, Lilli, Maybe, Finn, and Karma, have been working hard to maintain our supportive relationships with local youth through our inclusive, low-pressure social groups and skill-based programs. We currently have 45 youth between the ages of 10-18 accessing programs at MMYC, 22 of whom joined as new members in January 2022.

For our online art program, each youth received a free kit complete with a sketchbook and specialty art supplies from JB-Arts Almonte. Registered youth follow along with Maybe’s lessons in sketching anatomy, technique, and art history while supporting each other’s creative pursuits as a group of young artists.

Another popular program is Wilderness Survival led by a professional Search and Rescue instructor, Stan Holloway. Registered youth are learning about how to plan a safe trip, what to do in a crisis situation, how to start fires, and how to navigate. They will also receive CPR and Stop The Bleed training.

We are also currently running our third session of The Tech Positive Project with Lilli and Karma, made possible by the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, where youth learn about their digital footprint and online safety. Registered youth meet over zoom to discuss and design their own online campaign to teach their community about what they are learning.

Youth are also currently enjoying another Babysitting Course with Lilli for ages 11-15. Youth learn how to responsibly care for infants and small children, just in time to earn their certificate before March Break!

Finally, our youth like to kick back and relax for Party Games over Zoom on Friday evenings with Maybe and Finn, where youth can hang out in a fun and inclusive space, and meet other youth with mutual interests who live in the area.

We would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered, or participated in our programs over the past few years as we continue to adapt to keep our youth, our staff, and our community safe. We couldn’t do it without you all.

After School Drop-In will resume as of Monday, January 31st. The centre is open to all youth Monday-Friday 2:30-7:30pm, with structured programs running daily from 4pm-7pm. Please register at [mmyc.ca] to reserve a spot in one of our free youth programs. As always, our drop-in hours provide nutritious snacks and meals, homework help, fun activities and games including air hockey, pool, foosball, ping pong, and more.

Stay tuned to our website [mmyc.ca] and our Facebook for news about our upcoming free programs including guitar lessons with Trevor Lubin (an intergenerational program open to youth, adults and seniors), March Break Camp (14th-18th), our community garden project at Augusta Park, Theatre and Drag Art workshops, and Life Skills workshops, and more!

If you have any questions about MMYC feel free to contact:

Maybe McInnis at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca

Sarah Bingham at managingdirector@mmyc.ca