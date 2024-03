I am hosting another Mom 2 Mom sale at the Clayton community center on April 6th from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is $2 and the attendees will be given a ticket for 50/50.

We still have some tables left to fill so we are still looking for vendors. It is a great opportunity for other parents to downsize on their kids items, or advertise and offer a service to other local parents. I can be reached at 613-806-9531 if anyone is interested!

Kelly