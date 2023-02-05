Sunday, February 5, 2023
Morgan Pickering — obituary

Pickering, Morgan Joseph

Passed away suddenly on January 5th 2023.  Morgan was born on January 31st 1958 in Renfrew Ontario.  Son to Henry and Pauline Pickerng (predeceased).  Survived by beloved wife, Phoebe Holland.  Loving Father of Alaina Pickering McGregor (Ryan) Devin Pickering (Allison) and Darby Munro (Kirsten Wood).  Proud Grandfather to Dylan, Liam and Elizabeth Pickering.  Cherished Brother to Geri Pickering (who passed away on Jan 8th 2023) and Mac Pickering. Also, Sister and Brother in-law, Tanya Holland Teskey and Gord Teskey.  Morgan will also be missed by many friends, family, and former wife Mary Pickering (mother to Alaina and Devin).  Special thank you to Kellie and Mike Gallipeau and Susan and Mike Johnston.

Private celebration of life will be held Summer 2023.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

