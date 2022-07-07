Murray Pierce — obituary

Pierce, Murray Kieth

(1931-2022)

Passed away peacefully in his 91st year at Almonte General Hospital in the early morning of July 6th, 2022 following a lengthy battle with kidney disease. Born to Mortimer and Mary (Martin) Pierce (pre-deceased) on 16 March 1931 in Wilberforce, Ontario. He is survived by his beloved spouse Joan Pierce (Honeyborne); they recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Murray is also survived by his children Cathy Skerritt (Steve), Rob (Barb) Pierce and John (Leah) Pierce. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Joshua, Sydney and Noah Skerritt, Liam, Matthew and Emily Pierce and Amelia Pierce. Pre-deceased by his sister June Chesnutt (Pierce).

Following service in the Royal Canadian Dragoons in Petawawa and Borden, Murray travelled west with land surveying crews. After marrying Joan they settled in Lively, ON to work at INCO as a laboratory technician, returning to retire in Almonte. He spent many years volunteering with 200 Wolf Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets and Sudbury Amateur Radio Club. He was the Past-Master Algonquin Lodge No. 536 in Sudbury and member of Mississippi Lodge No. 147 in Almonte A.F. & A.M. Murray enjoyed wood working, reading, travelling across Canada with trailer and family in tow, computers and photography. Murray also enjoyed spending summers fishing and relaxing at the family homestead and cottage on Lake Dore.

The family would like to thank Dr. Turcotte and the nurses on the Med-Surg floor at the Almonte General Hospital for their kindness, compassion and support. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Paul’s Anglican Church or the Almonte General Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Family and Friends Are Invited To Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1pm to 2:45pm. Masonic Service at 2:45pm with Chapel Service to follow at 3pm. Reception in the Gamble Suites to follow the service. Inurnment at a later date in St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com