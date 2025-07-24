Murray Smith — obituary

Smith, Murray Allan

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on July 19, 2025.

Murray

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of over 61 years to Jean (nee Munro). Loving father to Carl (Ann), Ken (Lisa) and John (Katy). Proud “Grampa” to Ashley, Jessica, Amanda and Cara, and great-grampa to Brooklyn, Savannah, Aaralyn and Renee. Dear little brother to Shirley McCartney. Loved brother in-law and uncle.

Born November 5, 1940 on a small farm in Pakenham he married his loving wife Jean on February 1, 1964, and they raised three boys that consider Murray not only a great dad, but also a best friend. He set a good example for his boys, while at the same time gave them lots of room to experience life as only farm boys can. Jean and his boys will miss him terribly but are blessed with so many memories and with such a loving extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff from Almonte Country Haven for their care and support (who referred to dad as “Uncle Murray”).

A small family funeral will be held, followed a few weeks later on August 23, from 1:00 to 4:00 at the at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall a Celebration of Life to celebrate a life well lived and for friends and family to share memories and stories.

A donation in memory of Murray may be made to the Parkinson’s Society of Canada.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com