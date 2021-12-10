The Pioneer Log Cabin located on the grounds of the North Lanark Regional Museum has been a popular tourist destination for many years. The cabin has not only local historical importance, but is architecturally an excellent example of rough-hewn log settler’s home. The construction is typical of log homes found across the Ottawa Valley in the early half of the 19th century.

Sadly, the cabin has been closed for almost three years owing to its present state of disrepair and accessibility issues. Major repairs are required to preserve the exterior and to maintain the cabin and its contents in a safe condition.

The cabin was originally built around 1840 near the present Almonte Roundabout by the William Wylie family who resided there from 1837 to 1853. The building was also owned by the Lockhart family and Thurston family. It was donated to the North Lanark Historical Society in 1983, and a committee was set up to oversee the project. The cabin was rebuilt over the next two years with funds from a New Horizons Grant and volunteer labour from the NLHS. It opened in the summer of 1985 and has since been a popular attraction for visitors of all ages.

The NLHS hopes to proceed with the exterior renovations as soon as possible. Additional work inside the cabin will be required, and installation of a gravel perimeter around the building to assist with drainage. The projected cost of all the renovations will exceed the normal operating budget for our society, and we are asking for donations from the public.

All donations will be recognized and issued a charitable tax receipt. Donations may be sent to the North Lanark Historical Society by mail at P.O. Box 218, Almonte, ON, K0A 1A0, or you can donate online.