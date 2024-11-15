Saturday, November 16, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

A Meal for All’s November 24th FREE Sunday Supper

Don’t miss A Meal for All’s last...

What’s happening at Almonte United Church

On November 29th, Almonte United Church is inviting...

June Udall — obituary

Udall, June Guy nee Templeton 1960-2024 It is with...
Arts & CultureMVTM auctioning art from the exclusive collection of Bill Staubi

MVTM auctioning art from the exclusive collection of Bill Staubi

Holiday shopping? The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is auctioning off art from the exclusive collection of Bill Staubi

Almonte, ON- Holiday shopping for the art lover in your life? Take your pick from the exclusive collection of Bill Staubi! Unique works that he’s spent the last 50 years collecting are on auction to support the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum’s (MVTM) vital programming. With almost 200 artworks of different sizes and colours, from paintings to sculptures to photographs to prints, there’s something for everyone! This virtual silent auction will close on November 30 at 11:55pm, when winners will be charged. Art pick-up will be arranged before the holidays!

This virtual auction is a fundraiser for MVTM programming. The Museum is a small charity with an even smaller team, and relies on support to continue keeping the shared and diverse history of the Valley. Help the MVTM unravel history and weave community, and enrich your life with art for a good cause!

Visit www.mvtm.ca to find the auction on the Museum’s homepage.  
Quote

“Bill has gifted the Museum with a beautiful and unique collection to support the MVTM’s vital programs, and we are honoured. We’re excited to share the collection with the community and hope that folks are able to gift themselves or their loved ones with art this holiday season.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum  

Image Credits

“Man From Behind” by Kalkidan Assefa
“Writing on the Wall” by Mark Schacter
“Fall Landscape” by MJ Williams

Contact

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone