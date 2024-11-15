MVTM auctioning art from the exclusive collection of Bill Staubi

Holiday shopping? The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is auctioning off art from the exclusive collection of Bill Staubi

Almonte, ON- Holiday shopping for the art lover in your life? Take your pick from the exclusive collection of Bill Staubi! Unique works that he’s spent the last 50 years collecting are on auction to support the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum’s (MVTM) vital programming. With almost 200 artworks of different sizes and colours, from paintings to sculptures to photographs to prints, there’s something for everyone! This virtual silent auction will close on November 30 at 11:55pm, when winners will be charged. Art pick-up will be arranged before the holidays!

This virtual auction is a fundraiser for MVTM programming. The Museum is a small charity with an even smaller team, and relies on support to continue keeping the shared and diverse history of the Valley. Help the MVTM unravel history and weave community, and enrich your life with art for a good cause!

Visit www.mvtm.ca to find the auction on the Museum’s homepage.

Quote

“Bill has gifted the Museum with a beautiful and unique collection to support the MVTM’s vital programs, and we are honoured. We’re excited to share the collection with the community and hope that folks are able to gift themselves or their loved ones with art this holiday season.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Image Credits

“Man From Behind” by Kalkidan Assefa

“Writing on the Wall” by Mark Schacter

“Fall Landscape” by MJ Williams

