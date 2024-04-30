Myrtle Crawford — obituary

Myrtle Evelyn Crawford (Nee Morrow)

10 March 1921~ 27 April 2024

Her Earthly journey is over! Peacefully at Almonte Country Haven, at the age of 103 years. After a long well-lived life. Predeceased by her husband Eddie (1990) and her brothers Maynard and Reggie Morrow. Beloved Mom of Dwight (Bonnie Penney), Beth (Don Munro), and Carol Crawford. Cherished Grandma of four grandsons: DJ Munro (Karina) Bruce Munro, Jake McPhail and Peter McPhail (Sara). Much loved Great Grandma of Erika (Devin) Nicholas (Elysa), Serena, Violet, Gracyn and Ben. She will be very sadly missed by Pearl Mundt, her cousin and treasured friend in Almonte Country Haven, and many other family members and friends.

Myrtle was known for her integrity, generosity, optimism, common sense and above all her willingness to help others. After she retired from Digital, she volunteered for many years at G.L. Comba Public School, Almonte General Hospital and The Hub. Myrtle was a lifelong member of the Almonte United Church and a proud member of the Appleton Women’s Institute and later the Rocky Ridge Woman’s Institute. A Very Special thanks to Dr. Abramenko and to the caring and dedicated staff at Almonte Country Haven. Thanks also to all of those who kept her in their thoughts and prayers.

Family and extended family are invited to a reception at the Almonte United Church Hall on Thursday May 2, 2024, at 12 noon. Inurnment to follow at Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Donations may be made to The Hub.

Arrangements entrusted to the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

