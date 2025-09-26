National Day for Truth and Reconciliation candlelight vigil

Where: Riverfront Park, 320 Spring Street

When: Tuesday September 30th

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 pm

Purpose of the Vigil

This vigil, led by youth from our community, offers a meaningful opportunity to gather in solidarity. Together, we reflect on and honor the experiences of residential school survivors, their families, and those children who never returned home. By coming together, we stand with survivors, showing them they are not alone as they continue their journey of healing. This gathering affirms our commitment to remembering their stories and ensuring they are not forgotten. Additionally, the vigil serves as a moment to renew our dedication to meaningful action—reconcili-ACTIONS—that move us forward together on the ongoing path toward Reconciliation.

Readings, Reflections, and Cultural Sharing

During the vigil, the youth and guests will share readings and reflections on truth and reconciliation. Special guest Feather Wilson-Davies from Shabot Obaadjiwan First Nation will speak about what her traditions mean to her, while Shelly Sayeau, great granddaughter of Chief Mathew Bernard, will reflect on reconnecting with her cultural heritage. Both will then share traditional dances: the Jingle Dress Dance and Fancy Shawl Dance. The event concludes with a candle-lighting at The Seven Gifts art installation in Riverfront Park for community reflection.

Some seating will be provided but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.

This event is sponsored by Mississippi Mills in partnership with St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte United Church, The Youth Centre and Mississippi Mills All My Relations.