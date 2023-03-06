“Nature’s Folk Songs”, March 11

Monday, March 6, 2023
Nature’s Folk Songs

Agora String Quartet

Nicolas Ellis-piano and conductor

Saturday, March 11, 2023, 7.30pm

Join this dynamic group as they perform in Almonte, the first concert of their tour crossing Canada.  Their next stop is B.C.!

The exceptionally talented young musicians of the Agora String Quartet will be accompanied by the highly accomplished, multi-award-winning young pianist and conductor Nicolas Ellis in a vibrant and energetic concert of works inspired by folk traditions and nature. With spring just around the corner, this is a perfect time to reconnect with the wonderful music of Ernest MacMillan, Lili Boulanger, Jessie Montgomery, Marcus Goddard, as well as Antonín Dvořák’s sublime Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major.

DOWNLOAD PROGRAMME HERE

 

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper that does not accept paid advertising.




