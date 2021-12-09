Almonte Pharmacy and Health Centre is a new pharmacy in Almonte.
Kindly come and visit your trusted neighbourhood pharmacy to get exceptional personalized one-on-one pharmacy support and services with a family feel touch.
Services:
- easy prescription transfers
- compliance / blister packaging
- travel health needs & vaccinations
- compression stockings and home health care products
- over-the-counter products
- free prescription local delivery service
- senior’s discount every Thursday
- we accept all major drug plans
It’s not about just filling prescriptions. Pharmacists can do much more than that. Come visit us for more details.
#5-10 Houston Drive, Almonte ON K0A 1A0
Ph: 613-256-3330
Email: info@almontepharmacy.com
Web: www.AlmontePharmacy.com