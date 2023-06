The North Lanark Agricultural Society is hosting our Spring Dance!

June 17th

Almonte Fairgrounds, Agricultural Hall

(195 Water Street)

Glen Silverson Band

Doors open at 7:30pm

Band starts at 8:00pm

Tickets are

$15.00 in advance

$18.00 at the door.

Tickets available at Nicholson’s in Pakenham or through fairboard members.

Please call Debbie for information at

613-253-6516