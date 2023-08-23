Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Sharing the Wild Life: A recap of the Festival of the Wild Child at High Lonesome Nature Reserve

One day a year the magic happens....

North Lanark Highland Games are on this Saturday

Celebrate the Scottish culture and heritage of...

Corridor Gallery featured artists: Maurice & Emily Séguin

THE LIVING GALLERY There are those unique individuals...
LivingNorth Lanark Highland Games are on this Saturday

North Lanark Highland Games are on this Saturday

Celebrate the Scottish culture and heritage of the Ottawa Valley at the 38th annual North Lanark Highland Games in Almonte, Ontario. The Games offer a traditional format and size attracting about 3,000 visitors. Twenty pipe bands, a hundred dancers and champion heavyweight athletes combine to present what is recognized as one of the Ottawa Valley’s premier summer events.

With Mini-Highland Games and free admission for kids 11 & under, and the picturesque Mississippi River as the backdrop, the Almonte Games have a reputation not only as having the prettiest site but also as being the friendliest Games on the Ontario circuit.

More information: https://almontehighlandgames.com/

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone