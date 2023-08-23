North Lanark Highland Games are on this Saturday

Celebrate the Scottish culture and heritage of the Ottawa Valley at the 38th annual North Lanark Highland Games in Almonte, Ontario. The Games offer a traditional format and size attracting about 3,000 visitors. Twenty pipe bands, a hundred dancers and champion heavyweight athletes combine to present what is recognized as one of the Ottawa Valley’s premier summer events.

With Mini-Highland Games and free admission for kids 11 & under, and the picturesque Mississippi River as the backdrop, the Almonte Games have a reputation not only as having the prettiest site but also as being the friendliest Games on the Ontario circuit.

More information: https://almontehighlandgames.com/