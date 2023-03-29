The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 2 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 2 March 29, 2023 Clayton community centre April 2 2 pm – 6 pm Supper served at 5 pm Adults $15 Children 6-12 $7 Under 6 free Musicians free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related TRAVELOGUE: Daily Life in Iran with Warren Thorngate, April 19 March 29, 2023 Presentation on compost, March 27 March 26, 2023 The Maple Run Tour 2023 returns April 1st and 2nd March 26, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest “Treasures of the Ottawa Valley” Nature Talk, March 16 2023 March 29, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, April 2 March 29, 2023 FOUND: Yoga pants, near St. Paul’s March 29, 2023 FOR RENT: Bachelor apartment March 29, 2023 Houston, The Goose has Landed March 29, 2023 Zuni Chicken (Roast Chicken with Bread Salad) March 26, 2023 From the Archives Discharge planning and transitions within the healthcare system Lemony Lentil Soup Home Hospice North lanark presents a free public education event: Understanding Dementia & Advance Care Planning Curling Club donates $3,000 to AGH OPP searching for missing Mountain Grove man Roast turkey with fruit stuffing and gravy Reflecting on your health in 2014. Exciting year for Almonte and District Horticultural Society