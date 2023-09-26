The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, October 1 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, October 1 September 26, 2023 The dance is from 2 pm till 6 pm with supper being served at 5 pm. Adults are $18 Children 6-10 $8 Children 5 and under and musicians are free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Fall Colours Walk at Blueberry Mountain, October 14 September 24, 2023 Generous Helpings: Safari Dinner fundraiser for Food Bank September 22, 2023 ‘Eddy & the Stingrays’ dinner and dance in support of AGH, October 14 September 21, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Dan Jibb — obituary September 26, 2023 Book review: ‘The History of Pakenham’ by Robert Gardiner September 26, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, October 1 September 26, 2023 Two tickets for sale for Mia Kelly concert at Union Hall September 26, 2023 Grief and bereavement support group (Carleton Place) needs more people to sign up September 26, 2023 For sale: Coffee table, spinning wheel September 25, 2023 From the Archives Protecting yourself through good cell phone management – Part 2: Almonte’s river may feature in Cousteau documentary Gay Cook’s marinated pork tenderloin with rhubarb coulis Peter Nelson’s travels – Australia – does it ever rain in Alice? Gay Cook’s creamy parsnip soup Mississippi Mills Beautification Committee creates on-line newsletter What Is That … Black and Yellow Moth? Water main flushing – Almonte Ward