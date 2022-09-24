The BillboardOlde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, October 2 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, October 2 September 24, 2022 Clayton community centre October 2/22 2pm – 6pm Supper served at 5 pm Adults $15 Children 6-12 $7 Under 6 free Musicians free Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Climate Walk in Carleton Place, September 23 September 20, 2022 Hatha yoga session to support Stir It Up Collective September 19, 2022 Centre For Creative Living: Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe September 16, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest An Idea Worth Pursuing! An Open Letter to Electoral Candidates September 24, 2022 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, October 2 September 24, 2022 The Ant and the Grasshopper September 24, 2022 Pine armoir, $250 September 23, 2022 Are you an unpaid caregiver? we can teach you practical skills to help you cope September 23, 2022 Ric’s Guitar School, Thursdays in Almonte! September 23, 2022 From the Archives Ninety years of the Almonte Gazette now online Burnt Lands Alvar campaign is now under way Sheet-Pan Shrimp with Tomatoes, Feta and Oregano We want your questions to federal candidates Support local hospitals, win a Camaro convertible Metcalfe Geoheritage Park nears completion Backyard chickens won't roost in Mississippi Mills. Coordinator Resource Development – The Mills Community Support Corporation