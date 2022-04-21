Thursday, April 21, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

On Love, Loss, and Remembrance — April 24


Sunday, April 24 (previously scheduled for January 16) at 2.00 p.m.

In light of the announcement on January 3 by the Government of Ontario that indoor concert venues be closed until at least January 26, our concert that was to have taken place on January 16 has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets dated January 16 will be honoured. The performance will also be live-streamed, with the recording available to view on-demand online until April 26.

Photos (clockwise from top left) Brenna Hardy-Kavanagh (photo by Bo Huang), Mireille Asselin (photo by Kristin Hoebermann) and Frédéric Lacroix (photo by William Meekins)

Mireille Asselin – soprano

Frédéric Lacroix – piano

Brenna Hardy-Kavanagh – violin and viola

Internationally acclaimed soprano and new Almonte resident Mireille Asselin, her long-time collaborator, pianist Frédéric Lacroix and special guest Brenna Hardy-Kavanagh at the violin and viola perform a special concert of remembrance and celebration through song. Dedicated to the memory of Michael Macpherson, a beloved community member and ardent supporter of Almonte in Concert, the concert features works by Handel, Massenet, and Cecilia Livingston, as well as new arrangements of classic folk favourites and the world premiere of a work by eminent Canadian composer and conductor Mark Sirett.

