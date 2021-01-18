NEW! Appleton Studio – online ‘ART MENTORING’ course
Instructor: Adrian Baker, BFA, MFA
Want to keep making art this winter, but could use a little guidance? I’m offering personal feedback sessions by email, one-on-one online meetings, and online group feedback sessions. Work on your own projects in your choice of medium, under the guidance of a professional artist. Receive valuable feedback from your peers. Flexible scheduling to suit your routine.
‘Art Mentoring’ runs from the week of January 18th to March 26 (choose your own times/days).
Cost is $180
What you get:
– Weekly personal assessment of your current art project via email, with constructive critiques and professional guidance. (eight sessions)
– One-on-one online meetings to discuss the progress of your work (six sessions)
– Online group feedback sessions with fellow participants (two sessions)
– Regular links to online painting tutorials relevant to your work.
What you do:
– Choose a project to work on in your choice of medium. Your first email session can be a discussion of what to paint, how to get started, colour & compositional decisions, etc.
– Photograph your artwork regularly as it progresses over the ten weeks and send the pictures by email for feedback from the instructor, for a total of eight email instructional sessions.
– Schedule six one-on-one meetings with instructor over the 10-week period (schedule of available days/times will be provided)
– Participate in two online group critiques (coffee, tea or wine are optional!)
– Have fun! Be creative! Keep on making art!
I am accepting a limited number of participants, so let me know asap if you are interested.
To register, or for more information:
613-257-4233
appletonstudio@gmail.com
www.adrianbakerart.com