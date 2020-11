All proceeds go directly to support Lanark Interval House. Great opportunity to purchase some Christmas gifts and support a much needed local charity. Pick-up is in Kanata to ensure adequate social distancing but anyone who wins an item and would like to pick it up in Almonte can make arrangements by emailing allisond@storm.ca after the auction closes.

You can bid and view items at:

https://maxsold.maxsold.com/au ction/ottawa-ontario-canada-se ller-managed-charityfundraisin g-online-auction-klondike- road-26404/bidgallery/