Open house for Wolf Grove bungalow, June 9

OPEN HOUSE 2 to 4pm SUNDAY JUNE 9 @1000 Wolf Grove Rd. Bright good size bungalow on a private 4.82 acre treed lot near the beautiful town of Almonte. Open concept floor plan with large entrance, kitchen, living, dining and sunroom. Enjoy the quietness of this property which includes hardwood and ceramic flooring, three full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in living room, cozy corner air-tight wood fireplace for those cold nights, 2 good size bedrooms. Propane Stove, hood fan, refrigerator, washer and dryer and hot water tank new in 2022. Basement has a full bathroom and a laundry room and the remainder is unfinished awaiting your personal touch. Includes AC, air exchanger, water softener, furnace 2019, roof 2016, 200 amp electrical panel, sump pump battery backup system.

https://oreb.mlxmatrix.com/matrix/shared/VlZmVYcMgF/1000WOLFGROVEROAD