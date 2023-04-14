Palliative. End-of-Life.

These are scary words, but with knowledge comes power.

At some point in our lives, we will all be faced with these words, and many of us will be in a position of caring for someone in these situations. It’s hard. But when we understand what’s happening, and what to expect, we can be better prepared.

According to the World Health Organization, Palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families who are facing problems associated with life-threatening illness. It prevents and relieves suffering through the early identification, correct assessment and treatment of pain and other problems, whether physical, psychosocial or spiritual.

Together with the Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program, Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is facilitating tow presentations on this topic — one in person and one via Zoom.

Our presenter, Dr. Valerie Fiset, RN, is the Director of the Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program. Prior to taking on this role Val worked in the post-secondary nursing education sector in both Professor and Academic Administrator roles. Val completed her BScN at Queen’s University, and MScN and PhD at the University of Ottawa. Val worked as a Clinical Nurse Specialist, palliative care, in Ottawa and Montreal, and also worked in a variety of other roles and settings during her over 30-year nursing career.

Val will talk about the who, what, when, where and why of a palliative approach to care.

During the presentation, participants will learn about a palliative approach to care and how it differs from end-of-life care. They will also learn about how to access palliative and end-of-life services and about resources for those caring for someone living with a life-threatening illness.

We urge you to take in this valuable presentation, even if you may think it’s “too soon.”

In person

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Almonte Public Library, Almonte Branch

Maximum attendance: 30

Registration: email Jan at chair@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Via Zoom

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Registration: email Jan at chair@hhnl.ca to receive your Zoom link, indicating which session you are registering for.

Registration deadline: Tuesday, May 10, 2023