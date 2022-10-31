Once again I am hosting paper flower-making workshops at the Mill of Kintail. These workshops are a fun relaxing way to get creative while learning a new craft. The cost for each of these classes is $60, payable on arrival by cash or etransfer. If you register for two (or more) classes or if you bring a friend, the cost is $50 each.

Thursday, November 3 from 1 to 4pm

Cosmos!

These simple ray flowers are so much fun to make and look so cheerful in a vase! We will make 3 flowers in the class, and I’ll provide enough material for you to make 3 more at home.

Sunday, November 20 from 1 to 4pm

Mini Roses

This is a lovely little crepe paper rose that you can use as a gift, decoration, or in a vase. Once you learn how to shape and glue the petals you can make a whole bouquet! We will be making two roses in your choice of colour and I will send you home with enough paper to make several more. We will make a leaf as well.

Thursday December 1 from 1 to 4:30

Amaryllis

This course is a little more challenging. We’ll be using crepe paper to make a stem of amaryllis flowers. I’ll cover some more advanced techniques to enhance the realism of the flower. The finished flower is large and dramatic. It will look lovely on your holiday table or you can give it as a gift.

For more information or to register, please contact me by email at lvohamilton@gmail.com or by phone at 613 256 7238.

To see some of my work, please visit my website at www.daydreamflowers.ca