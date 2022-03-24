Thursday, March 24, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

ObituariesPat Gunn -- obituary

Pat Gunn — obituary

Gunn,
Mary Patricia “Pat”

 Passed away peacefully in the Fairview Manor on March 23, 2022.

Pat (nee Thompson)

Of Almonte, Ontario, in her 90th year.

Survived by her husband Arnold, her three brothers Roger Thompson (Alice), Glenn Thompson (Donna), David Thompson, her two sisters Joyce Thompson, Heather Thompson, her nieces and nephews Catherine, Robert, Richard, Michael, Lynne, Lori, Lisa, Marilyn and Catherine.  Donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Monday, March 28, 2022 from 10 am to 11 am.  Chapel service to follow at 11 am.  Reception will occur after the service.

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

