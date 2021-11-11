Betty Preston, 2021 recipient of the Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation

Long-time Almonte resident, professional pharmacist and community builder Elizabeth (Betty) Preston is the 2021 recipient of the 3rd Annual Bert McIntyre Memorial Award for Volunteerism. Betty received the award today during a private celebration held at the Hospital. The Award was presented by Hospital President and CEO, Mary Wilson Trider, Hospital Chair Dave Perley and Foundation Chair, Rob Scott.

Paul Virgin, Former Chair of the AGH FVM Hospital Board congratulated Betty stating winning the award is: “A well-deserved honour. Your voice around the hospital board table was always listened to and respected. Your questions and comments were always well thought out and considered by your colleagues. You will forever be known as a lady of courage and commitment. Well done.”

The Bert McIntyre Memorial Award was inaugurated and presented to Bert’s family in 2019 to recognize his countless hours of dedication to raising funds for the Hospital and Manor, and for his personal philanthropy. After a distinguished career as an OPP Officer, Bert volunteered for 17 years with the Foundation helping to raise thousands of dollars in support of quality health care close to home.

Betty served on the Hospital Board from 2008 until 2016. During that time Betty was active on the Board Quality and Human Resources committees as well she was the Hospital Board representative on the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team (OVFHT) Board and the AGH FVM Foundation board. In 2017, Betty joined the Foundation Board as a Director and is still a proud member working tirelessly on the Governance and Nominating Committee, volunteering at Foundation and community events, and lending a helping hand whenever and where ever needed.

Robert Scott, Chair of the AGH FVM Foundation Board, said of Betty, “Good communities are built on people like you who dedicate their professional and community service to the betterment of the whole. Your desire to make life better for all is evident in your tireless work on behalf of both the hospital and foundation boards. You are very deserving of this honour.”

Betty was joined at the socially distanced ceremony by husband Ernie, daughter Kathy and her partner Tracey. Betty’s awarding of the Bert McIntyre can be viewed and celebrated by the public as part of the At Home Gala taking place, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 (Information available at: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/virtualgala/)